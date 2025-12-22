DelfinGroup: Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup (DGR1R, ISIN: LV0000101806) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 29 December 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 24 December 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS DelfinGroup will pay dividend 0.0256 EUR per share on 30 December 2025.

AS DelfinGroup confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2025.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and currently operating in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:Arturs DreimanisDelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor RelationsPhone: +371 26189988E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv