WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806
Lang & Schwarz
23.12.25 | 23:00
1,313 Euro
+1,08 % +0,014
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
DelfinGroup: The simplified reorganisation of DealShoq SIA has entered into force

The Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup" informs that on 23 December 2025 the Register of Enterprises made an entry in the Commercial Register regarding a simplified reorganisation, under which the wholly owned subsidiary DealShoq SIA was merged into AS "DelfinGroup" through the merger.

The main purpose of the reorganisation was to consolidate the business operations of both companies involved in the reorganisation within the AS "DelfinGroup" group, with AS "DelfinGroup" taking over all rights, obligations, and assets of DealShoq SIA. The reorganisation will not affect the further operations of AS "DelfinGroup", as DealShoq SIA did not carry out extensive business activities.

Pursuant to Article 365(2) of the Commercial Law, no exchange of capital shares of DealShoq SIA was carried out, as all capital shares of DealShoq SIA are owned by AS "DelfinGroup" and are therefore cancelled. As a result of the reorganisation, the share capital of AS "DelfinGroup", the total number of shares, and the proportional participation of shareholders in the share capital of AS "DelfinGroup" were not affected in any way.

Information about the Management Board's intention of AS "DelfinGroup" to conclude the above-mentioned reorganisation agreement was previously published on September 26, 2025 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b3b46f03c59634a8db1a398b547b29a97&lang=en&src=listed), while information about the Management Board's decision to conclude the reorganisation agreement was published on 7 November 2025 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4d17d64b9fc5b91e707e1ff751c7c590&lang=en&src=listed).

The reorganization may not be challenged after it has entered into force.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and currently operating in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:
Arturs Dreimanis
DelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

