

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.1672 against the euro, from an early 4-day low of 1.1771.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1-week highs of 1.3407 and 148.34 from early lows of 1.3453 and 147.52, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to 6-day highs of 0.7991, 0.6523 and 0.5971 from early lows of 0.7945, 0.6586 and 0.6033, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 10-day high of 1.3742 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3742.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the franc, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



