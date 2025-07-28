Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2025 Second Quarter Results on 31st July 2025

Turin, 28th July 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that the earnings release on its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2025 will be sent out on Wednesday, 30th July 2025 as per the Company's corporate calendar, with a conference call to present them the following morning.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, 31st July 2025.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q2 2025 Iveco Group Webcast.

The press release and presentation material will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Wednesday, 30th July 2025, in advance of the conference call.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment