WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 08:12
2,155 Euro
-0,46 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1352,23012:03
Dow Jones News
28.07.2025 11:21 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
28-Jul-2025 / 09:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
  
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Edinburgh, 
                        Scotland 
Name: Aberdeen Group plc 
 
 
                          
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
  
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24/07/2025 
 
  
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 25/07/2025 
 
  
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 6% 
 
  
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.99           0.00         5.99      625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 6.22           0.00         6.22        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                
 
IE00BWY4ZF18     N/A         37,499,274   N/A             5.99 
 
                                                
 
                                                
 
SUBTOTAL A                 37,499,274                  5.99 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 
 
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
                                                         
 
                                                         
 
                                                         
 
                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
 
 
Aberdeen Group                                          
plc 
 
 
abrdn Investments 
(Holdings)                                            
Limited 
 
 
abrdn Investment 
Management    5.14              0.00                   5.14 
Limited 
 
 
                                                  
 
Aberdeen Group                                          
plc 
 
 
abrdn Holdings                                          
Limited 
 
 
abrdn Investments                                         
Limited 
 
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity 
within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the 
client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

Done at Edinburgh on 25 July 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  397163 
EQS News ID:  2175302 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
