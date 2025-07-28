

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose to hit a four-month high on Monday after the U.S. and European Union agreed on a hard-fought deal, helping avert a potentially damaging trade war.



Investors also looked ahead to a busy week, with key U.S. data releases, the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies awaited.



The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7 percent to 553.61 after falling 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX edged up by 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 jumped 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Tech shares advanced, with ASML Holding NV surging nearly 5 percent.



Dutch brewer Heineken Holding tumbled 4 percent despite first-half profit coming ahead of expectations.



France's Pernod Ricard dropped 1.4 percent and Anheuser-Busch inBev, the maker of Budweiser beer, was down 1.2 percent.



German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex jumped 5 percent.



The company said it has secured 2.3 gigawatts of new projects in the second quarter of 2025, up 81.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.



U.K. retailer Tesco fell over 1 percent after providing an update on its share buyback program.



