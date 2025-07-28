NovoPacks Ltd: NovoPacks and Sirdaryo Mega Luks Join Forces to Shake Up the European FIBC Big-Bag & Woven PP Bulk-Bag Market

Exclusive supply deal channels 2?million FIBC Bulk Bags per month into Europe - delivering faster 2- to 4-week lead times, sharper pricing and higher quality versus India and China-based suppliers

SOFIA, BG / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / NovoPacks?Ltd., a specialist in industrial packaging logistics, today confirmed it has obtained sole distribution rights for the complete line of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Big Bags , Woven polypropylene (PP) Sacks and related polyethylene films produced by Sirdaryo?Mega?Luks (SML). The multi-year pact reinforces NovoPacks' mission to supply safer, greener and more economical Big-Bag solutions to processors in chemicals, flour & grain milling, farming & seed, cement & building materials, feed & fertiliser, plastics and mining.

Industrial horsepower redefining global supply

SML operates one of Central Asia's most advanced packaging complexes. Its vertically integrated 62-hectare (˜153-acre) campus in Sirdaryo features Starlinger and Lohia circular-loom lines, Brückner film-casting units and W&H flexographic presses. Supported by approximately 5?000 employees, the plant produces over 36?million woven bags every month, including 2?million FIBC Big Bags, alongside 25?000?tonnes of BOPP film and 20?000?tonnes of PE stretch and shrink film annually.

Every bag is woven from 100?percent virgin PP fabric and passes through ISO-certified laboratories equipped with on-loom metal detection and automated photographic inspection-ensuring full traceability of tear strength, food safety and UN-hazardous-goods compliance.

Speed is another decisive advantage. Whereas shipments from India or China can take 12-16?weeks door-to-door, SML products moving by road to NovoPacks' end-clients via Kukuryki, Poland reach European customers in just 2-4?weeks. Direct ocean routes similarly shorten transit times to North-American and African importers. Coupled with Uzbekistan's competitive energy and labour costs, this logistical edge enables NovoPacks and SML to offer premium quality at prices that rival or undercut Asian suppliers.

Executive perspectives

"Our big-bag production line is engineered to deliver premium strength and consistent weave, whether the cargo is titanium dioxide, wheat flour or urea fertiliser," said Normatov?Mukhiddin?Erkinovich, Founder & General Manager of Sirdaryo?Mega?Luks. "Partnering with NovoPacks unlocks faster routes to processors in Germany, the United States and across Africa seeking reliable FIBC supply."

"Customers searching online for 'FIBC Big Bags Europe' or 'Woven PP Bulk Bags for cement or flour' want three things: dependable quality, on-time delivery and a fair price," added Ben?Veenstra, Co-Founder & Director of NovoPacks. "With exclusive access to SML's 62-hectare mega-plant and our Polish gateway into Europe, we can ship truck loads of food-grade, UN-certified or conductive Type?C super-sacks in as little as two weeks directly to our customers-helping manufacturers lower working capital and shrink carbon miles."

What processors gain

Just-in-time pipelines: Stocked inventory enables next-day release of standard 90?×?90?×?110?cm big bags for cement, 95?×?95?×?120?cm food-grade bags for flour, and Type?C antistatic FIBCs for chemicals.

Fully custom builds: Whether you need woven-PP sacks or multi-loop FIBC big bags, we tailor every order to your TDS-bag dimensions, fabric weight, loop style and colour, four-colour branding, liner thickness 60-150 µm, and payload ratings from 25 kg sacks up to 3 000 kg super-sacks-so each package fits your product, line and brand perfectly.

Tailor-made engineering: Joint R&D is rolling out recyclable mono-material PE liners and barrier-coated woven PP bags to align with EU 2030 recyclability targets and U.S. extended-producer-responsibility (EPR) rules.

About NovoPacks

NovoPacks?Ltd. is a Bulgaria-based distributor of FIBC Big Bags, Woven PP Sacks and sustainable flexible films. From its Sofia headquarters the company serves more than 40 countries with technical design support, bonded warehousing and door-to-door logistics. Explore the full portfolio of big bags for chemicals, grain, fertiliser, flour and cement at: www.NovoPacks.com .

About Sirdaryo Mega Luks (SML)

Founded in Sirdaryo, Uzbekistan, Sirdaryo?Mega?Luks (SML.uz) runs the largest Central Asia's polymer-packaging complexes, manufacturing FIBC Bulk Bags, Woven PP Sacks, BOPP film, stretch-hood and stretch film for clients in more than 20 countries.

NovoPacks Ltd.

www.novopacks.com

sales@NovoPacks.com

