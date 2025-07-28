

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged up slightly in choppy trading on Monday despite a rise in the dollar index due to improved risk appetite.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $3,337.81 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $3,394.72.



The dollar index held near a one-week high while the euro slipped as the EU and the U.S. struck a last-minute trade agreement and reports suggested the U.S. and China are likely to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days.



The EU-U.S. agreement includes a 15 percent tariff on EU goods, down from the 30 percent originally proposed.



The EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and investing $600 billion more into the American economy as part of the agreement.



On the economic front, U.S. reports on ADP, PCE, Q2 GDP & NFP will be in the spotlight this week.



The Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, with no change in interest rates expected.



Investors are looking for clarity on whether there will be a rate cut at September policy meeting.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is set to hold off raising interest rates on Thursday but may offer a less gloomy view on the outlook.



