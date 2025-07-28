Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on July 24, 2025, the Shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration Corp. will acquire (the "Transaction") all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

The Transaction required approval by the affirmative vote of at least two thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders. Of the votes cast at the Meeting with respect to the Transaction, an aggregate of 44,833,356 Shares were voted in favour of the Transaction, representing approximately 99.75% of the votes cast on the special resolution approving the Transaction.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order approving the Transaction on July 25, 2025.

The Transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 1, 2025. It is anticipated that Summa's Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 5, 2025. Following completion of the Transaction, Summa will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Summa

Summa Silver Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company. Summa owns a 100% interest in the Hughes Project located in central Nevada and the Mogollon Project located in southwestern New Mexico. The high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929, is located on the Hughes Project. The Mogollon Project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both projects have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to Summa's involvement.

