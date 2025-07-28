Bengaluru, Indien, und Essen, Deutschland (ots/PRNewswire) -Die Lösungen von Infosys unterstützen RWE dabei, Prozesse zu automatisieren und die Digitalisierung des Unternehmens zu beschleunigenInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung, vertieft die Zusammenarbeit mit RWE (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwe.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1d9715f9f8a546d96c4008ddc2dcaa78%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638880975185382984%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=2bIZL6qgiI03eAIgMDCrzCfpq2FSyAS7D0465YavdNU%3D&reserved=0), einem deutschen multinationalen Energieunternehmen. Ziel ist es, digitale Arbeitsplätze zu automatisieren und so die betriebliche Effizienz zu verbessern. Dabei setzt RWE auf die Infosys Workplace Suite (https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-cloud-business/offerings/workplace-suite.html), eine Lösung zur Einführung digitaler Arbeitsplatzservices. Sie automatisiert Prozesse und stellt Self-Service-Funktionen bereit. So lassen sich operative Abläufe kontinuierlich verbessern.Infosys hat in über zwölf Jahren als zuverlässiger Partner zahlreiche Modernisierungs- und Business-Transformationsinitiativen von RWE unterstützt. Auf dieser Basis unterstützt Infosys die aktuelle digitale Arbeitsplatztransformation mit einem klaren Fokus auf Nutzerorientierung und Nachhaltigkeit. Zum Einsatz kommen dabei Lösungen wie die Migration Factory für Office-365-Migrationen, Collaboration-Apps, Business-Dashboards und Reports, ein Azure-basierter Conversational Bot, automatisierte Service Requests sowie Governance-Tools. Diese Technologien tragen dazu bei, Geschäftsabläufe zu vereinfachen und das Mitarbeitererlebnis spürbar zu verbessern.Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO von RWE, betont: "Durch den Einsatz moderner Technologien im Einklang mit unseren Nachhaltigkeits- und Effizienzzielen optimieren wir unsere Abläufe, stärken unsere Mitarbeitenden und schaffen Mehrwert für RWE. Die Zusammenarbeit mit vertrauenswürdigen Partnern wie Infosys unterstreicht unser Engagement für einen zukunftsfähigen, agilen digitalen Arbeitsplatz, der nachhaltiges Wachstum fördert."Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, sagt: "Infosys unterstützt die RWE AG auf ihrem Weg, eines der führenden voll digitalisierten Unternehmen Europas zu werden. Mit modernen Arbeitsplatzlösungen optimieren wir Betriebsabläufe und stärken zugleich die Fähigkeit, Kunden echten Mehrwert zu bieten. Unser Fokus liegt darauf, RWE-Mitarbeitende mit neuesten digitalen Technologien auszustatten und so ein produktives, zukunftsfähiges Arbeitsumfeld zu schaffen, das nachhaltiges Wachstum ermöglicht." 