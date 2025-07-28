

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) said, for the full year 2025, it is raising revenue guidance to $2.84-$2.88 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates and assumes 2% to 4% organic growth. The company also updated adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.85 to $4.95.



For the second quarter, the company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.46, as compared to $0.45, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.18, as compared to $1.22. Revenue was $720 million, as compared to $692 million.



