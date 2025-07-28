Strategic Acquisition Expands U.S. Market Presence and Brings Advanced Wellness Technology to Global Pet Parent Community

Tractive, the global leader in GPS tracking and pet health insights, today announced it has acquired Whistle, the connected pet wearable brand owned by Mars Petcare. This strategic acquisition adds Whistle's customer base and technology assets to Tractive, reinforcing its leadership in the fast-growing pet tech market. Founded in Austria in 2012, Tractive has established itself as the world's leading provider of smart GPS and health trackers for pets, serving over 1.4 million active users worldwide with millions of devices sold globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728342394/en/

Whistle is now part of Tractive

Whistle customers will have the option to transition to Tractive's highly rated platform, named #1 by Consumer Reports and recognized as the top pet tracker on Amazon and top pick by The New York Times Wirecutter. The move gives Whistle users access to Tractive's latest innovations, including resting heart rate and respiratory rate monitoring, a first in the pet GPS and health tracking category.

"This acquisition is a defining moment for Tractive," said Michael Hurnaus, CEO and co-founder of Tractive. "It strengthens our U.S. footprint, scales our customer base, and allows us to bring cutting-edge wellness technology to even more pet parents around the world. In the United States, Whistle is recognized as the original pioneer in pet tracking and activity monitoring. Since 2013, Tractive and Whistle have been innovating in parallel, Tractive in Europe and Whistle in the U.S., shaping the future of pet tracking and wellness. Now, by joining forces, we're combining the strengths of two market leaders to reinforce Tractive's global leadership and accelerate our mission to improve pet safety and health worldwide."

Tractive's smart trackers enable pet owners to locate their animals in real time and monitor comprehensive health metrics including activity, sleep, barking behavior, resting heart rate, and respiratory rate, with millions of health data points analyzed daily to generate valuable insights that ensure safety, well-being, and peace of mind for pet owners across North America and Europe.

With the pet industry, and especially connected pet care, growing much faster than overall consumer spending, Tractive is uniquely positioned to lead the future of pet wellness and tracking globally. Its devices offer long battery life, live GPS, health alerts, and now vital sign monitoring-delivered through a seamless subscription model across more than 175 countries.

About Tractive

Tractive is the global leader in health monitoring and GPS tracking for dogs and cats, on a mission to help pet parents keep their pets safe, healthy, and happy. Trusted by 1.4 million active users worldwide, Tractive is transforming pet care through data-driven health insights and innovative technology. Headquartered in Austria with offices in the U.S. and Germany, Tractive works with all major cellular providers across North America and Europe to ensure best-in-class coverage wherever pets roam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728342394/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Andrew Bleiman, EVP Tractive North America

andrew.bleiman@tractive.com

Sarah Doyle, VP Global Corporate Communications

sarah.doyle@antechdx.com