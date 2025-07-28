Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its listing on the OTCQB and the formation of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA), Inc. ("Allied USA"), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in ACM's North American growth strategy and underscores its commitment to securing and supplying critical minerals to key U.S. industries.

United States Subsidiary

Allied USA will focus on the importation, marketing, and distribution of premium tungsten products across a range of sectors, including defense, aerospace, electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Recognized for its exceptional hardness, density, and heat resistance, tungsten is essential to the development of high-performance technologies and national security applications.

"We are proud to establish a dedicated U.S. subsidiary as we scale operations to meet rising domestic demand for strategic materials," said Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied Critical Metals. "The United States is a cornerstone market for tungsten, and Allied USA will allow us to serve our customers more directly with enhanced supply chain efficiency and superior product quality."

The launch of Allied USA comes amid increasing interest in diversifying and securing domestic sources of critical minerals. With a focus on reliability, responsiveness, and technical excellence, Allied USA is positioned to become a trusted tungsten partner for U.S. manufacturers and government contractors.

Led by a team with deep industry expertise and strong market insight, Allied USA will prioritize building lasting customer relationships and ensuring the timely delivery of high-performance tungsten products across the country.

OTCQB Listing

Allied Critical Metals' common shares are now trading in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "ACMIF".

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director commented, "Given the urgency to secure western sources of Tungsten and other critical metals, by the United States, securing an OTCQB listing was a priority for Allied. We expect U.S. investors will be a big part of the Company's success as we move forward."

To qualify for the OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosures, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. OTCQB companies are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and the diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACMIF/overview.

DTC Eligibility

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and enhances liquidity for U.S. investors by accelerating settlement times and reducing costs associated with trading shares.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. This eligibility provides a more streamlined process for investors and positions Allied to benefit from greater accessibility in the U.S. capital markets.

In addition, the Company has also entered into a financial advisory agreement dated June 20, 2025 as amended July 24, 2025 with Canaccord Genuity Corp. wherein it will provide financial advisory services in consideration for an advisory fee satisfied by the issuance of 1,200,000 common shares at a previously agreed effective price of $0.25 per share. The shares will be subject to a four month hold pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

