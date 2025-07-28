Global oil giant BP has quit the proposed Australian Renewable Energy Hub that would include the installation of up to 26 GW of solar and wind generation, much of which would have been used to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. From pv magazine Australia British energy major BP has informed its partners in the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) that it intends to exit the $55 billion (USD 36. 14 billion) green energy hub planned for Western Australia's Pilbara region. BP first bought a 40. 5% operating stake in the project in 2022, with its share in the joint venture growing to 63. 57% in ...

