

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Firefly Aerospace, a space and defense technology company, announced that it has started its roadshow for a planned IPO of 16.2 million common shares. The expected price range is between $35 and $39 per share.



The company plans to use the net proceeds raised from the IPO to repay existing debt, cover unpaid dividends on some of its preferred shares, and fund general corporate needs.



It also plans to give underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 2.43 million more shares at the IPO price.



Firefly has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'FLY.'



