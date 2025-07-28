Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") announces that its Australian partner Olympio Metals has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralisation in the first two holes of the maiden drill program at the Paquin Prospect of the Bousquet project.

Highlights:

Assay results from the first two drillholes at the Paquin Prospect within the Bousquet Project have confirmed multiple high-grade gold intercepts:

5.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au, including 2.9m @ 10.27 g/t Au (BO-25-27)

7.9m @ 6.2 g/t Au, including 1.3m @ 17.0 g/t Au (BO-25-28)

The new intercepts are located approximately 60 metres along strike from a historical high-grade intercept of 9m @ 16.96 g/t Au¹

The mineralized trend at the Paquin Prospect now extends over 300 metres and remains open both to the east and west

To date, 13 holes have been completed in the current diamond drilling program; additional assay results are expected in the coming weeks

The Bousquet Project is located in Quebec, Canada, along the prolific Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with over 110 million ounces of gold

The project is situated within 15 km of major operating gold mines including Agnico Eagle's LaRonde (15.8 Moz Au³) and IAMGOLD's Westwood (2.4 Moz Au)

Table 1 Downhole drill intervals from recent Paquin drilling at 1.0g/t Au cut-off

Hole ID From To Interval Au (g/t) BO-25-27 184.00 185.00 1.00 4.97

185.00 186.00 1.00 6.11

186.5 187.00 0.50 2.02

187.00 187.50 0.50 6.02

187.50 187.85 0.35 42.30

187.85 188.40 0.55 9.31

188.40 189.40 1.00 5.84 aggregated 184.00 189.40 5.40 7.61 including 186.50 189.40 2.90 10.27









BO-25-28 101.50 102.30 0.80 3.29

105.60 106.50 0.90 4.10

125.40 126.60 1.20 3.18

130.50 132.00 1.50 1.12

138.00 139.00 1.00 8.61

141.00 142.20 1.20 3.11

142.20 143.50 1.30 17.00

143.50 144.40 0.90 3.47

144.40 145.90 1.50 7.46 aggregated 138.00 145.90 7.90 6.20 including 141.00 145.90 4.90 8.19

Olympio Metals has the option to earn an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project by completing $2 million in exploration expenditures and providing a total of $1.25 million in cash and share payments during the option period. Upon full exercise of the option, Bullion Gold Resources will retain a 20% net carried interest in the project.

Drillhole BO-25-27 intersected 5.4m @ 7.61 g/t Au from 184.0m, including 0.35m @ 42.3 g/t Au where visible gold was observed in the core (Photo 1, Photo 2).

Drillhole BO-25-28 intersected a broader mineralized zone of 7.9m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138m, including 1.3m @ 17.0 g/t Au.

This high-grade interval is part of a wider 45m envelope of quartz-carbonate veining and sulphide mineralization, with additional intervals up to 4.10 g/t Au (Table 1).

These two new holes successfully extend the known gold mineralization at the Paquin Prospect by 60 metres to the west.

Sean Delaney, Managing Director of Olympio Metals, commented:

"We are very excited to have intersected high-grade gold mineralisation in our first two holes at the Bousquet Project. It's a great start to our maiden drilling program. We have a number of exciting gold targets over a 3km strike length, and we will continue testing along this trend to determine the continuity of mineralization."

"The Bousquet Project continues to deliver encouraging results, and with more assays pending and drilling ongoing, we look forward to a steady stream of news from this highly prospective and under-explored project."

Guy Morissette, CEO of Bullion Gold Resources, added:

"We are very pleased with these initial results, which confirm the strong potential of the Paquin zone and the other showings across the Bousquet property. Our partner, Olympio Metals, is optimistic about the results to come."

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by M. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and polymetallic deposits. Through strategic partnerships and active exploration, the Company seeks to build sustainable value for shareholders.

Other Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

