

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citi announced the Citi Strata Elite Card, a new premium credit card offering 12x points on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on the Citi Travel platform; 6x points on Air Travel booked on Citi Travel; 6x points at Restaurants, every Friday & Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET. In addition to being a Splurge Credit option, American Airlines has partnered with Citi to offer benefits.



Citi noted that with the Citi Strata Elite Card, cardmembers can unlock nearly $1,500 in value each year. The new Citi Strata Elite comes with a $595 annual fee and $75 annual fee for each authorized user.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News