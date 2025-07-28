Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Dominates at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Agency Highlights SDCC's Ongoing Role as a Global Hub for Culture, Community and Commerce

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / 42West, a premier publicity firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), asserted its leadership, once again, in fan-focused entertainment PR by executing campaigns across a client portfolio spanning film, television, consumer products and talent-driving unparalleled reach through strategic editorial, influencer partnerships, and immersive fan experiences at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, the world's leading celebration of pop culture and fandom.

The firm's SDCC 2025 client roster included Frank Grillo (Peacemaker), Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy) and Marc Maron (The Bad Guys 2), as well as best-in-class brands such as Adult Swim, Amazon Studios, Bioworld's Heroes & Villains brand, BoxLunch, Crunchyroll, Fandom, Funko, GKIDS, Horror Inc., Ketchup Entertainment, Loungefly, Mondo, Nacelle, The Lumistella Company, Roddenberry Entertainment, Super7 and Toho International.

Key highlights included:

Talent: 42West coordinated appearances and media for actors including Frank Grillo ( Peacemaker ), Lisa Ann Walter ( Abbott Elementary ), Jennifer Tilly ( Family Guy ), Jeremy Piven ( Primitive War ), and Marc Maron ( The Bad Guys 2 ), as well as the team behind Revival , starring Melanie Scrofano and David James Elliott . Filmmakers such as Loren Bouchard , creator of Bob's Burgers, and Arash Amel , author and Executive Producer of Butterfly starring Daniel Dae Kim, as well as a Nobody 2 were also panel highlights at this year's convention.

Adult Swim: Managed press and fan engagement for a massive outdoor activation, Pirate Purrrty on the Green , along with panels and series celebrations.

Amazon Studios: Ahead of the film's presence in Hall H on Saturday, supported pre-buzz and on-site press for Project Hail Mary , the highly anticipated sci-fi adaptation starring Ryan Gosling.

Bioworld: Showcased SDCC exclusives under its Heroes & Villains brand across Star Wars and Fantastic Four in celebration of H&V's 10th anniversary.

BoxLunch: Revealed through editorial and social media clues, BoxLunch celebrated its 10th anniversary at SDCC with surprise fan screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps . The fan-first retailer also spotlighted its continued commitment to Feeding America, which includes over 262 million meals donated to date.

Coyote vs. Acme: Managed the panel and exclusive first-look footage for Ketchup Entertainment's Coyote vs. Acme , spotlighting fan-led support for the rescued film.

Crunchyroll: Drove media around the company's first-ever, two-day anime music festival at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, featuring a multi-genre global artist lineup inspired by the booming medium. Also supported activities for the highly anticipated feature film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the first installment in a new trilogy set in the same universe as the 2020 global phenomenon 'Mugen Train,' which earned $507 million worldwide and remains the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

Fandom: Oversaw press strategy for SDCC's hottest event-Fandom's 8th annual rooftop celebration at the Hard Rock, blending entertainment, creator culture, and fun.

Funko, Loungefly & Mondo: Led coverage for its One of One campaign, spotlighting talent with custom Pop! Yourself collectibles benefiting MPTF. The Funko booth also featured exclusive collectibles across its various product lines, including the beloved Bitty Pop! line, as well as its brands Loungefly and Mondo throughout their immersive San Diego-themed booth.

GKIDS: Ahead of GKIDS' 4K release of Shin Godzilla this August, iconic director Shinji Higuchi met with kaiju lovers at Super7's Godzilla-wrapped store takeover for a special signing and joined Toho International for its packed panel celebrating the King of Monsters' 70th.

Prime Video: Ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere of GEN V on September 17th, cast and creatives such as Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Hamish Linklater and showrunner Michele Fazekas appeared on stage for an exciting panel in Ballroom 20. With a moderated conversation by P.J. Byrne, they teased the upcoming season, debuted a brand new trailer and revealed an exclusive in-room only look at season 5 The Boys .

Horror Inc.: Supported the 45th anniversary of Friday the 13th with a fan-packed panel packaged with a sneak peek from A24's prequel series, "Crystal Lake," exclusive clips from the highly-anticipated Sweet Revenge vignette from writer and producer Mike Nelson, and an array of exclusive product giveaways, including a lithograph print from Mondo Creative Director Peter Santa-Maria ("Attack Peter").

Nacelle: A wave of high-profile announcements-including the Cow Boys of Moo Mesa animated series and the unveiling of Biker Mice from Mars figures-was strategically delivered to top-tier media. These reveals were complemented by strong press room engagement and on-site support for Nacelle's marquee panels, NacelleVerse and The Toys That Made Us, both headlined by CEO and co-founder Brian Volk-Weiss.

The Lumistella Company: Celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Elf on the Shelf ® with surprise appearances throughout the week, as well as a hands-on activation at the epic Fandom party.

Roddenberry Entertainment: Promoted panels such as X-Ray Vision vs. Does It Fly? and Building Bridges, offering fans rare insights into Star Trek history and sci-fi science.

Super7: Orchestrated a high-impact Godzilla store takeover for media and influencers, paired with exclusive collectible drops at the Super7 booth.

Toho International: SDCC erupted with thunderous applause during Godzilla at 70: Seven Decades of the King of the Monsters, a powerhouse panel celebrating the Kaiju's legacy across film, television, comics, and consumer products-while offering fans an exclusive look at the future of the iconic franchise.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin, commented: "42West continues to lead the industry in creating fan-first publicity campaigns that deliver real results. Their commanding presence at Comic-Con highlights a keen ability to help studios, brands and talent show up in ways that are both strategic and authentic."

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Named Agency of the Year in 2025 by New York's Observer, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

