WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded New MobileAnchor Contract by an Agency Under the U.S. Department of Energy

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a leading provider of trusted identity, data, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new contract award by an agency under the U.S. Department of Energy to deliver secure mobile authentication using WidePoint's proprietary MobileAnchor® platform.

Under the one-year agreement, WidePoint will provide Derived Credentials on mobile devices, enabling agency personnel to securely authenticate to federal systems and applications in full compliance with FIPS 201 and NIST SP 800-157 guidelines. This mobile-first approach enables users to authenticate using their smartphone instead of physical smart cards, supporting the agency's strategy for secure mobility.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, stated, "This is another new customer to adopt the WidePoint MobileAnchor® solution, underscoring the clear market adoption of derived credentialing on smartphones across federal agencies. It's a strong validation of our mobile-first approach to secure identity and demonstrates the growing trust in our technology."

For legacy systems or applications that are unable to directly accept digital certificates from mobile devices, WidePoint's MobileAnchor® can also authenticate to a proxy server. The proxy server acts as an intermediary, allowing older systems to leverage WidePoint's modern credentialing solution while maintaining security. This method provides a seamless way for organizations to use MobileAnchor® without needing to replace or overhaul existing infrastructure.

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "WidePoint's MobileAnchor® is a game-changer in making secure, mobile-first authentication accessible to legacy systems. This ability to authenticate through a proxy server is a powerful way to bridge the gap between modern identity management and older systems, enabling organizations to strengthen security without significant infrastructure upgrades."

Kang added, "This contract further strengthens WidePoint's position as a trusted provider of scalable, secure identity solutions for federal agencies seeking to modernize access controls while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency."

