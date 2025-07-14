Anzeige
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
München
14.07.25 | 08:04
2,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded its Fourth Task Order under the Navy Spiral 4 Contract Vehicle for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a leading provider of trusted identity, data, and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a four-year contract, with a one-year base period and three one-year option periods. The contract was awarded under the Navy Spiral 4 Contract vehicle, positioning WidePoint as a trusted partner to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, stated, "The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's recognition of WidePoint's comprehensive value underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and dependable solutions to support our country's national security."

The DCSA is the largest security agency in the federal government dedicated to protecting America's trusted workforce and trusted workspaces. WidePoint will support DCSA with secure communication and device management solutions, beginning with the provisioning of 106 iPhones and MiFi devices in the base period. The subsequent option periods will see increased device allocations, with first Option Period One covering 146 iPhones and MiFi devices, Option Period Two covering 179 iPhones and MiFi devices, and Option Period Three providing 210 iPhones and MiFi devices, ensuring the agency's operational needs are met through secure, reliable connectivity.

Kang added, "WidePoint continues to make significant strides under the Navy Spiral 4 contract, chipping away at our competitors as our proven performance builds a stronger foothold. With our expanded past performance, additional contract opportunities are likely to follow as we establish a more competitive position in this arena."

This partnership highlights WidePoint's ongoing dedication to serving the federal government with tailored technology solutions that enhance security and efficiency.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-awarded-its-fourth-task-order-under-the-navy-spiral-4-c-1048147

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
