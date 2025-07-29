Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
29.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 153093

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website . A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 52738

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com .

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-sets-second-quarter-2025-conference-call-for-thursday-a-1053260

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
