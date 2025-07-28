Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Provides Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to provide a shareholder update from its Chief Executive Officer, Stone Douglass.

Greetings,

While we have been quiet of late we have not been idle, and I am pleased to offer this brief update for your consideration. When you are at the helm of a Company which I firmly believe will soon transform an industry there are many, many moving pieces to consider, both within our revolutionary device and the market in front of us.

I am pleased and optimistic about what I see inside our laboratory and beyond our doors.

Our team continues to persevere to perfect our patent-pending Mushroom Accelerator which allows for a splendid crop of mushrooms to be cultivated on a kitchen counter in about eight days. Because you get only one first impression, our engineers are constantly testing, innovating, and evaluating so that when we go-to-market we do so with our best. Expect more communication about all this very, very soon.

And as we endeavor in our white coats ever mindful of the opportunity, we see that opportunity expanding perhaps exponentially. Recent events now align to some extent government and public views in favor of the magic of the mushroom.

These are no small movements.

Recent developments across the United States signal growing momentum for psilocybin legalization and therapeutic use. In April 2025, New Mexico became the third state to legalize medical psilocybin, joining Oregon and Colorado. The new law targets treatment-resistant conditions such as PTSD, depression, and end-of-life anxiety, and establishes a regulatory advisory board to oversee implementation. Meanwhile, the Iowa House passed a similar medical psilocybin bill, which now moves to the Senate for further debate. Colorado also made headlines this spring by issuing its first psilocybin therapy training credits and preparing to launch a statewide licensing program for healing centers by year's end.

At the federal level, President Trump's nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means, has publicly praised guided psilocybin therapy, citing both clinical benefits and personal experience. Several U.S. cities-including Tacoma, Washington-have also moved to decriminalize natural psychedelics in recent months. Meanwhile, public interest continues to rise, with studies showing that adult use of psilocybin has doubled since 2019. As legal frameworks expand and public acceptance grows, these milestones reflect a transformative moment for mental health care and the future of psychedelic therapeutics.

We intend to be ready and able to support any potential regulatory changes that could usher a massive shift in the way consumers obtain all functional mushrooms. The existing functional mushroom market as it stands ($33 billion 2025, $62 billion projected 2032) is already an incredible opportunity for a Company with disruptive technology like ours. A deregulated approach to the magic of the mushroom could be exponentially more lucrative.



Sincerely,



Stone Douglass

Chief Executive Officer

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

