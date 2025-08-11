Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Expands List of Functional Mushrooms Able to be Produced in its Revolutionary Mushroom Accelerator

Simple, In-Home Eight Day Cycle Generates Significant Yields of The World's Most Popular Mushroom Strains

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), an A.I. powered pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the array of functional mushroom ingredients that can be harvested at home in an eight day cycle using the most recent enhancements of its revolutionary device.

Recent breakthroughs in the Company's R&D efforts now allow for the most potent HOME production of the active ingredients of most of the world's most popular mushroom ingredients including the following:

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)

Traditionally valued for promoting a sense of calm and inner balance

Often used in wellness routines focused on relaxation and stress support

Associated with long-standing practices aimed at enhancing vitality and longevity

Commonly included in evening or wind-down supplements

Contains naturally occurring compounds like triterpenes and polysaccharides

Frequently chosen for holistic wellness and lifestyle support

Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus)

Traditionally used to support mental clarity and focus

Popular in wellness circles for its role in cognitive wellness routines

Often featured in daily blends aimed at creativity and productivity

A go-to ingredient in nootropic and brain health stacks

Contains naturally occurring compounds like hericenones and erinacines

Embraced in functional wellness for its link to clarity and mood balance

Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris / sinensis)

Traditionally linked to stamina and endurance in ancient wellness systems

Often used in routines that support natural energy and performance

Commonly featured in pre-workout or vitality-enhancing blends

Valued for its association with physical resilience and recovery

Contains bioactive compounds such as cordycepin and adenosine

A favorite among those seeking sustained wellness and drive

"Simply put, Hypha Lab's Mushroom Accelerator is changing the game. It's not just another kitchen gadget-it's a breakthrough. This machine creates the most potent, fresh, and high-quality medicinal mushroom ingredients on Earth," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs.

"Nothing compares to the freshness and potency of what comes straight from our device. Traditional mushroom powders and capsules? They're yesterday's solution-dried, diluted, and far from their peak. MicroPearls are made fresh on demand, delivering maximum impact exactly when you need it."

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

