

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US forces Forces have killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria.



CENTCOM Forces killed senior ISIS Leader, Dhiya' Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, in a raid conducted in al-Bab, Aleppo Governate, last week.



His two adult ISIS-affiliated sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani, were also killed in the attack.



They posed a threat to US and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government, U.S. Central Command said in a press relese. Three women and three children were also on the target and were unharmed, it added.



'We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they operate. ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide. Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News