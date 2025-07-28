MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision MOVIA Lidar Now Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, Enabling Advanced Perception-Enhanced Solutions for Automakers

REDMOND, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that its MOVIA lidar system is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform, enabling seamless utilization by automotive customers of MicroVision's perception-enhanced lidar solutions.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX is a scalable and energy-efficient AI computing platform designed to process the complex workloads required for autonomous driving. It delivers industry-leading performance for the development and production of functionally safe AI-powered vehicles.

"With our MOVIA solution now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform via a plugin driver, we're giving automotive OEMs and other partners robust point cloud data already processed by our powerful perception compute within the sensor," said Glen DeVos, CTO of MicroVision. "Even as opportunities for MicroVision's perception and lidar solutions span into various industrial sectors, we remain fully committed to ensuring that our technology serves as a crucial key to unlocking important safety features for automotive OEMs.

"As OEMs continue to advance their ADAS and autonomy solutions, we believe our MOVIA sensors are uniquely positioned to play a key role, especially with their focus on cost efficiency and onboard perception features," continued DeVos. "Our fully industrialized, solid state MOVIA L sensor is specifically designed for commercial trucking, and our MOVIA S sensor is expected to deliver high performance at a very competitive price, particularly for the high volumes of the automotive industry. The availability of our technology on the industry-leading platform will allow for faster integration into automotive OEMs' ADAS and autonomy platforms, which we anticipate will accelerate our opportunities in the automotive market."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence, based in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-movia-lidar-now-supported-on-nvidia-drive-agx-enabling-advanced-p-1053252