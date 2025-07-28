Red Light Holland will release its 2025 audited year-end results, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, July 29 th , 2025

CEO Todd Shapiro and CFO Keith Li of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A at 11am on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it will release its audited financial and operational results for the year-end March 31, 2025, prior to the opening of the financial markets, tomorrow, Tuesday July 29th, 2025. The Company's 2025 audited year-end financial and operational results will be available under the Company's SEDAR PLUS profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.redlight.co/investors.

The Company is also excited to have a live Q&A session at 11am (EST) on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 with Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro and Chief Financial Officer, Keith Li.

"We are excited to announce our 2025 audited year-end results before Market open tomorrow and, as well, I warmly invite all our valued shareholders to join our interactive Q&A session on Wednesday. At Red Light Holland, we believe in fostering open, candid dialogue with our dedicated supporters, your questions and ideas help drive our progress, so please participate and engage with us!" said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director, Red Light Holland.

The online link for the live Q&A on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 at 11am (EST) is:

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of the release of the Company's financial and operational results; the date, time and location of the Q&A session; and the Company providing an online link for the Q&A session.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company will release financial and operational results on the date and time outlined herein; the date, time and location of the Q&A session will be as outlined herein; and the Company will provide an online link for the Q&A session.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks that the Company will not release financial and operational results on the date and time outlined herein; the date, time and location of the Q&A session will not be as outlined herein; Todd Shapiro or Keith Li will be able to attend the Live Q&A session; and the Company will not provide an online link for the AGSM and Q&A session.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

