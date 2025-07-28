

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a world increasingly shaped by climate extremes, environmental experts have warned that four rapidly emerging threats could reshape life for millions unless urgent action is taken.



The Frontiers Report 2025, released by the UN Environment Programme, highlights four critical areas where environmental degradation intersects with human vulnerability: legacy pollution, melting glacier microbes, undamming rivers and climate risks for an ageing population that is growing.



The report paints a vivid picture of how climate change is not only altering ecosystems but also exposing communities - especially the most vulnerable - to new and intensifying dangers. Some issues may be local or relatively small-scale issues today, but have the potential to become issues of regional or global concern if not addressed early, the report warned.



UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said action must be taken 'to protect people, nature and economies from threats that will only grow with each passing year'.



