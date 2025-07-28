

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - United Nations agencies have welcomed Israel's pledge to implement humanitarian pauses in its military operations in Gaza for 10 hours a day, aimed at easing the flow of desperately needed aid into and across the devastated enclave.



But as starvation tightens its grip and children are dying, UN officials and aid workers warned that the measures fall far short of the much-needed ceasefire and unfettered aid access that could help stem the spiraling humanitarian catastrophe.



'Welcome announcement of humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow our aid through,' UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said on X. 'In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window.'



In a statement issued later by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Fletcher added that some movement restrictions appear to have been eased on Sunday, with initial reports indicating that more than 100 truckloads were collected.



'This is progress, but vast amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis. Across the UN agencies and humanitarian community, we are mobilized to save as many lives as we can, he said. The top UN official called for 'sustained action, and fast', including quicker clearances for convoys going to the crossing and dispatching into Gaza.



'The entire population of over two million people in Gaza is severely food insecure. One out of every three people has not eaten for days, and 80 per cent of all reported deaths by starvation are children,' UNICEF said in a separate statement.



Meanwhile, WHO has reported 63 deaths in Gaza in July due to malnutrition. This includes 24 children.



