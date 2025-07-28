

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that he is reducing the 50-day deadline he set for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a deal on Ukraine to 10-12 days.



Trump made this remark during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Monday.



Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose 'very severe tariffs' on Russia's trading partners if a deal is not reached in 50 days.



Trump said he will bring forward that deadline because 'we just don't see any progress being made' in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



In addition to applying pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine, the two leaders reportedly discussed progress on implementing the UK-US trade deal and hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East.



The leaders will travel together for a further private engagement in Aberdeen.



President Trump's landmark second State Visit to the UK is scheduled for September.



