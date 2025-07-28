Etteplan Oyj: Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its second quarter financial results

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Insider information, July 28, 2025, at 4.45 p.m. EEST



Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its second quarter financial results



In its interim report published on May 5, 2025, Etteplan estimated its revenue to be EUR 365-395 million (2024: 361.0) and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 23-28 million (2024: 18.4).



Etteplan is lowering its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2025 due to uncertainty in market demand and weaker-than-expected business development. According to the new estimate, revenue is estimated to be EUR 365-385 million and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 19-24 million.



Etteplan provides preliminary information on its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the second quarter. The revenue is estimated to be approximately EUR 91.4 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 4.4 million. The figures are unaudited.

The negative development of Etteplan's outlook is affected by the high geopolitical tensions and the trade war as well as the resulting increase in market uncertainty."The trade war has further slowed down customers' decision-making on new projects, and even projects that have already been agreed upon have been suspended, postponed or even canceled due to uncertainty. Due to the weak market situation, our revenue and profitability will fall short of our previously estimated levels and we will have to lower our guidance. The emerging trade agreement between the EU and the United States may improve the situation, but its impact on the current year is very difficult to assess at this point," says Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki.Etteplan's half-year financial report for January-June 2025 will be published on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

