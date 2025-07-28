Anzeige
WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650 | Ticker-Symbol: EPL
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 08:12
10,900 Euro
+1,87 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,15010,65016:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 15:45 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Etteplan Oyj: Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its second quarter financial results

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Insider information, July 28, 2025, at 4.45 p.m. EEST

Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its second quarter financial results

In its interim report published on May 5, 2025, Etteplan estimated its revenue to be EUR 365-395 million (2024: 361.0) and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 23-28 million (2024: 18.4).

Etteplan is lowering its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2025 due to uncertainty in market demand and weaker-than-expected business development. According to the new estimate, revenue is estimated to be EUR 365-385 million and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 19-24 million.

Etteplan provides preliminary information on its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the second quarter. The revenue is estimated to be approximately EUR 91.4 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 4.4 million. The figures are unaudited.



The negative development of Etteplan's outlook is affected by the high geopolitical tensions and the trade war as well as the resulting increase in market uncertainty.

"The trade war has further slowed down customers' decision-making on new projects, and even projects that have already been agreed upon have been suspended, postponed or even canceled due to uncertainty. Due to the weak market situation, our revenue and profitability will fall short of our previously estimated levels and we will have to lower our guidance. The emerging trade agreement between the EU and the United States may improve the situation, but its impact on the current year is very difficult to assess at this point," says Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki.

Etteplan's half-year financial report for January-June 2025 will be published on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Espoo, July 28, 2025

Etteplan Oyj

Board of Directors


Additional information:
Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. + 358 10 307 2077
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302


Etteplan in brief

Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2024, we had a revenue of EUR 361.0 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


