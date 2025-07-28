Renovaro Biosciences: Renovaro Secures Key AI Patents, Strengthening Market Position in $20B Biomedical AI Sector

Strategic IP expansion protects federated learning technology driving pharma partnerships, biosecurity initiatives, and precision medicine growth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB), a precision-medicine technology company, today announced multiple U.S. patent allowances that significantly strengthen its competitive position in biomedical artificial intelligence. The new patents, including U.S. Application No. 18/058,732 for unbiased drug discovery predictions, expand Renovaro's growing IP portfolio anchored by foundational patents U.S. No. 11,379,757 and recently awarded Application No. 18/058,752.

Key Value Drivers:

Protected Competitive Moat in federated learning for healthcare, with continuation filings extending IP coverage by establishing broad protection around harmonizing biomedical data and applying frameworks for AI-powered prediction of both beneficial and harmful treatment effects.

Enhances Partnership Opportunities by supporting high-value applications such as high-fidelity integration of heterogeneous datasets - including electronic health records (EHRs), imaging, genomics, and trial data - across distributed environments, directly enabling applications in drug discovery, clinical trials, rare disease research, and precision medicine.

Breakthrough in Federated and Secure AI Learning: The newly issued patent covers a novel federated learning architecture that enables advanced AI model training across decentralized healthcare datasets - such as those held by hospitals, research institutions, or biopharma partners - without requiring the exchange of sensitive raw data. This innovation provides robust bidirectional security, protecting both the underlying data sources and the integrity of the resulting AI models, and positions the company at the forefront of privacy-preserving AI in healthcare

Scalable and Reproducible AI Models designed for real-world deployment across heterogeneous data environments - an essential capability for future pharmaceutical and clinical partners.

Robust IP Pipeline: Multiple continuation filings underway, providing sustained innovation and patent coverage over time.

Renovaro's newly allowed patents include innovations titled "Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Unbiased Data in Drug Discovery Predictions" and "Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Federated Learning While Ensuring Bi-Directional Data Security". These methods address critical pain points in biomedical AI, such as data sparsity, source heterogeneity, and lack of model transferability - paving the way for reproducible AI models in precision medicine. These filings also deepen the company's IP foundation by addressing key bottlenecks in the biomedical AI space - specifically, the integration of heterogeneous data such as EHRs, genomics, imaging, and clinical trial results into standardized pipelines capable of producing clinically relevant, reproducible insights.

These capabilities are particularly critical for applications in rare disease research, trial optimization, and therapeutic targeting - areas with strong unmet needs and have high-value partnership potential.

"Expanding our IP footprint in federated learning and AI-based data harmonization directly supports our long-term vision: to be the platform of choice for next-generation biomedical research and precision medicine," said David Weinstein, CEO, Renovaro.

With additional patents pending and a portfolio designed to scale with evolving interoperability standards and regulatory demands, Renovaro continues to solidify its position as a platform company with durable, defensible technology in a market estimated to reach over $20B by 2030.

About Renovaro (NASDAQ: RENB)

Renovaro is a forward-looking biotechnology company harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and data science to develop innovative therapies and diagnostics in oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune disorders. By integrating cutting-edge machine learning with biomedical research, Renovaro aims to dramatically improve treatment outcomes and enable earlier disease detection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a discussion of these risks.

Contact:

investors@renovaro.com

www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Renovaro Biosciences

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/renovaro-secures-key-ai-patents-strengthening-market-position-in-20b-biomedical-ai-se-1053496