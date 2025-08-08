Renovaro Biosciences: Renovaro Inc. Mentioned in RealClearDefense Article on AI and Biodefense Risks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) was referenced in a recent RealClearDefense article titled "AI Can Be Used to Develop Biological and Chemical Weapons", which examines the complex challenges posed by artificial intelligence in the context of global security and biodefense.

The full article can be accessed at: https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2025/08/07/ai_can_be_used_to_develop_biological_and_chemical_weapons_1127450.html

Renovaro's inclusion reflects its growing role in advancing responsible innovation at the intersection of AI, counter bioterrorism, and national preparedness. The company's strategic focus includes the development of precision neurology platforms and AI-enhanced countermeasures designed to detect, mitigate, and respond to emerging biological threats.

Commenting on the company's recently announced countermeasure initiative, CEO David Weinstein stated:

"We believe the convergence of AI and biotechnology demands not only innovation, but moral clarity. Our countermeasure initiative is designed to anticipate and neutralize biological threats before they escalate - while reinforcing cognitive resilience and operational integrity in those on the front lines. Renovaro is committed to building technologies that protect life and uphold trust."

Renovaro continues to engage with regulators, researchers, and strategic partners to ensure its platforms meet the highest standards of safety, transparency, and ethical deployment. The company views its mention in RealClearDefense as part of a broader recognition of the urgent need for leadership in biodefense innovation.

About Renovaro (NASDAQ: RENB)

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) is building category-defining AI-driven platforms for precision medicine, diagnostics, and biodefense. Its proprietary technologies transform complex biomedical data into predictive insights, enabling faster discovery, greater accuracy, and strategic partnerships across the life sciences and government sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a discussion of these risks.

