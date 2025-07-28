

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets welcomed the new week that would see key economic data updates, central bank decisions as well as corporate earnings releases on a mixed note.



Wall Street Futures have recorded mild gains ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Positive sentiment however prevailed in the Asian markets.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Bond yields are moving in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2 percent amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's severe tariff warnings linked to the deadline set for Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Gold remained pressured by the firm Dollar. Cryptocurrencies have rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,911.00, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,398.60, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 24,013.86, down 0.90% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,069.55, down 0.56% France's CAC 40 at 7,807.16, down 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,343.85, down 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,998.27, down 1.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,697.70, up 0.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,597.94, up 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,562.13, up 0.68%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1628, down 0.97% GBP/USD at 1.3415, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 148.25, up 0.39% AUD/USD at 0.6520, down 0.72% USD/CAD at 1.3720, up 0.13% Dollar Index at 98.32, up 0.69%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.415%, up 0.66% Germany at 2.6830%, down 1.25% France at 3.344%, down 1.30% U.K. at 4.6520%, up 0.43% Japan at 1.576%, down 1.31%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $69.15, up 2.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $66.66, up 2.30%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,374.45, down 0.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,872.72, up 0.56% Ethereum at $3,858.94, up 1.12% XRP at $3.20, up 0.05% BNB at $845.73, up 6.39% Solana at $191.41, up 2.83%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News