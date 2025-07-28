

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a muted note amidst the resilience of the Dollar. The six-currency Dollar Index that measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has added 0.65 percent on Monday.



Overall crypto market capitalization has edged down 0.14 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.9 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased more than 41 percent overnight to $173 billion.



Bitcoin edged down 0.15 percent overnight to trade at $118,113.13. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high of $123,091.61 recorded on July 14. The original cryptocurrency traded between $119,819.79 and $117,947.90 during the past 24 hours.



The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 60.4 percent is trading with losses of 0.9 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 10.1 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 26.5 percent.



Ethereum slipped 0.16 percent overnight to trade at $3,791.68. Ether has lost 1.7 percent in the past week. Gains in 2025 are close to 14 percent. Ether's current trading price is 22 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,940.65 and $3,779.24.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $131 million on Friday versus $227 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $93 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $453 million on Friday versus inflows of $231 million on Thursday.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 25th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



3rd ranked XRP declined 0.5 percent overnight to trade at $3.16, around 18 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB jumped 5.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $838.55. The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 1 percent overnight to $187.72.



8th ranked Dogecoin edged down 0.08 percent overnight to trade at $0.2372. DOGE is currently trading 68 percent below the record high.



9th ranked TRON added 0.81 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3243.



10th ranked Cardano slipped 0.36 percent overnight to trade at $0.8201. The trading price is 74 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



68th ranked Optimism (OP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 8.9 percent. 78th ranked PancakeSwap (CAKE) followed with gains of 7.8 percent.



76th ranked Ethereum Name Service (ENS) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.8 percent. 69th ranked Curve DAO Token (CRV) and 80th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) followed with losses of more than 4.6 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News