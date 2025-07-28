Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Purchases of own shares from July 21st to July 24th 2025
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/21/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
61.3958
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/22/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
61.8845
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/23/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
63.7520
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/24/2025
FR0014000MR3
4,643
63.8850
XPAR
TOTAL
34,643
62.5506
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
