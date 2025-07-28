Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2025:
44,173 shares
- €23,378,497
In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
57,866 shares
- €23,451,644
In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for €73,233,013
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
02/01/2025
4 500
31
421 056,00
3 850
40
360 764,25
03/01/2025
11 750
90
1 093 375,10
9 000
136
838 389,60
06/01/2025
12 000
61
1 132 100,40
07/01/2025
14 800
168
1 419 684,08
12 375
132
1 190 406,94
08/01/2025
14 250
152
1 365 496,28
12 700
130
1 218 890,12
09/01/2025
8 500
136
814 780,25
9 750
116
936 285,68
10/01/2025
8 750
71
846 265,00
6 250
86
605 880,00
13/01/2025
10 500
104
998 455,50
10 500
131
1 000 401,15
14/01/2025
8 500
106
813 710,10
7 250
60
696 714,85
15/01/2025
8 500
79
816 395,25
8 500
88
817 240,15
16/01/2025
1 323
8
126 868,42
1 323
13
127 184,09
17/01/2025
615
6
59 532,00
8 500
70
823 185,05
20/01/2025
8 250
91
811 355,33
21/01/2025
3 237
45
319 839,55
2 542
24
252 791,48
22/01/2025
8 750
120
889 672,88
10 000
65
1 017 896,00
23/01/2025
2 000
14
205 762,60
750
8
77 550,00
24/01/2025
3 653
28
375 735,16
3 653
14
376 287,49
27/01/2025
23 000
29
2 196 226,30
12 600
127
1 213 315,74
28/01/2025
17 500
163
1 658 275,50
12 500
103
1 185 850,00
29/01/2025
8 750
40
854 624,75
10 750
33
1 052 819,53
30/01/2025
16 626
135
1 635 035,75
14 126
142
1 392 334,84
31/01/2025
7 750
75
766 082,85
8 250
80
816 720,30
03/02/2025
25 250
173
2 412 985,95
19 500
201
1 869 835,50
04/02/2025
11 250
106
1 075 900,50
6 000
75
573 939,00
05/02/2025
7 199
45
678 096,13
7 199
66
678 992,40
06/02/2025
8 000
83
760 460,00
9 750
84
929 275,43
07/02/2025
9 265
87
892 490,04
8 000
57
772 715,20
10/02/2025
5 750
43
553 660,03
7 750
66
747 175,18
11/02/2025
5 500
65
535 154,95
8 250
62
804 035,10
12/02/2025
17 970
150
1 757 158,71
17 970
121
1 767 245,27
13/02/2025
5 500
22
572 724,90
20 500
55
2 169 549,85
14/02/2025
8 500
71
905 884,95
8 500
72
910 637,30
17/02/2025
3 750
27
402 375,00
3 750
35
403 654,88
18/02/2025
4 000
52
434 037,60
9 000
55
978 412,50
19/02/2025
8 250
79
908 859,60
5 362
47
593 373,93
20/02/2025
3 066
35
340 723,05
3 066
28
342 131,26
21/02/2025
5 250
39
581 612,33
4 000
28
444 600,00
24/02/2025
29 245
143
3 180 101,30
23 500
256
2 560 536,50
25/02/2025
6 250
62
657 099,38
6 250
62
657 741,88
26/02/2025
8 250
79
875 914,05
15 750
125
1 676 812,73
27/02/2025
3 750
23
398 437,50
1 250
7
133 312,50
28/02/2025
6 250
57
656 437,50
5 100
44
536 367,51
03/03/2025
8 507
80
899 636,52
8 007
69
849 686,83
04/03/2025
20 000
171
2 055 988,00
10 000
116
1 031 625,00
05/03/2025
4 000
33
416 100,00
14 000
99
1 462 200,60
06/03/2025
11 460
83
1 215 577,10
11 250
93
1 198 675,13
07/03/2025
7 250
46
768 175,20
7 750
64
823 087,20
10/03/2025
13 000
116
1 372 100,60
3 000
22
320 662,50
11/03/2025
3 250
24
338 499,85
7 500
54
786 462,75
12/03/2025
5 750
39
603 750,00
5 750
59
605 374,95
13/03/2025
18 750
125
1 945 500,00
18 750
122
1 955 124,38
14/03/2025
3 000
21
309 675,00
8 250
56
860 149,95
17/03/2025
5 000
41
525 875,00
3 000
26
316 537,50
18/03/2025
3 500
27
368 412,45
8 250
74
872 000,25
19/03/2025
2 500
20
263 375,00
8 250
56
882 012,45
20/03/2025
11 250
87
1 193 500,13
3 000
23
321 236,10
21/03/2025
6 250
44
656 437,50
4 250
34
448 586,65
24/03/2025
10 250
81
1 075 912,78
8 000
71
842 500,00
25/03/2025
17 000
102
1 754 787,60
17 000
116
1 760 248,00
26/03/2025
27 750
211
2 856 498,98
21 000
176
2 167 074,00
27/03/2025
18 500
149
1 854 317,90
18 250
179
1 832 393,08
28/03/2025
25 500
171
2 516 011,05
24 500
299
2 421 217,40
31/03/2025
35 000
282
3 398 374,00
34 800
313
3 383 757,12
01/04/2025
7 750
63
758 642,08
7 750
75
759 924,70
02/04/2025
22 000
189
2 150 055,60
24 250
266
2 375 658,53
03/04/2025
35 200
133
3 375 412,48
2 500
44
236 800,00
04/04/2025
35 000
244
3 170 601,00
20 000
173
1 813 510,00
07/04/2025
36 200
169
3 077 760,20
38 800
276
3 324 217,16
08/04/2025
13 350
148
1 199 460,12
13 350
69
1 203 079,31
09/04/2025
17 500
119
1 532 874,00
17 500
125
1 537 081,00
10/04/2025
12 800
142
1 171 942,40
38 200
127
3 617 039,58
11/04/2025
25 000
221
2 240 402,50
26 750
235
2 405 892,33
14/04/2025
7 500
82
692 379,75
8 750
84
809 780,13
15/04/2025
7 500
53
697 044,75
16/04/2025
15 000
158
1 398 678,00
10 000
127
933 821,00
17/04/2025
12 500
118
1 170 250,00
12 500
106
1 172 640,00
22/04/2025
13 000
79
1 194 624,60
11 750
116
1 082 250,20
23/04/2025
11 000
157
1 036 439,80
19 859
202
1 873 498,06
24/04/2025
5 500
51
519 069,10
10 465
94
994 492,09
25/04/2025
9 000
118
868 130,10
12 500
100
1 211 390,00
28/04/2025
10 548
110
1 024 087,39
10 548
124
1 025 670,64
29/04/2025
25 450
81
2 420 223,74
21 450
169
2 048 586,54
30/04/2025
9 000
86
861 914,70
10 000
68
959 435,00
02/05/2025
8 750
79
866 874,75
10 000
68
994 225,00
05/05/2025
4 000
55
397 560,00
4 000
29
397 995,20
06/05/2025
12 578
122
1 238 358,19
8 578
60
844 829,21
07/05/2025
7 750
24
780 000,30
12 750
71
1 292 704,65
08/05/2025
7 750
75
801 037,68
10 035
55
1 041 766,47
09/05/2025
6 250
62
644 987,50
6 250
69
646 600,00
12/05/2025
12 500
57
1 315 337,50
13/05/2025
2 000
26
214 397,20
4 000
36
433 312,40
14/05/2025
6 250
42
673 937,50
15/05/2025
1 250
7
133 000,00
3 500
45
376 012,35
16/05/2025
9 000
105
972 413,10
7 750
67
840 375,13
19/05/2025
5 250
70
564 450,08
3 750
36
404 166,75
20/05/2025
6 750
87
732 846,15
7 000
61
761 149,90
21/05/2025
4 500
43
486 537,30
4 500
48
487 475,10
22/05/2025
8 250
65
889 975,35
6 250
56
675 487,50
23/05/2025
21 000
162
2 242 533,30
5 500
53
587 775,10
26/05/2025
8 250
39
895 950,00
28/05/2025
3 500
26
382 098,50
3 500
51
382 900,00
29/05/2025
9 500
53
1 044 787,20
8 256
23
917 220,13
30/05/2025
4 050
51
435 163,19
4 050
30
436 189,05
02/06/2025
6 250
53
663 062,50
6 250
23
663 875,00
03/06/2025
5 250
36
559 075,13
5 250
66
559 974,98
04/06/2025
7 490
70
808 684,81
7 490
73
810 259,21
05/06/2025
7 600
47
823 764,00
8 000
53
868 147,20
06/06/2025
7 000
67
761 450,20
10 000
101
1 089 813,00
09/06/2025
2 540
35
277 603,97
2 557
24
280 369,94
10/06/2025
4 000
39
437 337,60
5 250
50
575 090,25
11/06/2025
11 250
95
1 223 249,63
11 250
97
1 228 299,75
12/06/2025
7 000
47
759 455,90
9 500
118
1 036 472,80
13/06/2025
5 000
22
540 500,00
5 000
24
543 750,00
16/06/2025
6 750
80
750 073,50
8 500
45
945 487,30
17/06/2025
6 500
60
720 587,40
5 654
49
628 270,78
18/06/2025
22 250
149
2 432 236,50
19 250
258
2 112 079,20
19/06/2025
2 506
6
270 397,15
2 506
18
271 525,10
20/06/2025
4 000
48
435 866,00
4 000
26
436 712,40
23/06/2025
7 500
77
806 225,25
6 000
77
646 350,00
24/06/2025
8 250
61
902 437,80
8 250
45
905 262,60
25/06/2025
1 500
13
163 699,95
1 500
11
164 025,00
26/06/2025
6 000
77
656 087,40
6 000
42
657 037,80
27/06/2025
13 000
40
1 454 949,60
30/06/2025
4 500
48
512 458,65
1 000
12
114 150,00
Key financial dates
- 2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025
"Quiet period1" starts: July 1, 2025
- 2025 nine-month results:: November 6, 2025
"Quiet period1" starts: October 7, 2025
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).
Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results
