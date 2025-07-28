Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2025:

44,173 shares

- €23,378,497

In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

57,866 shares

- €23,451,644

In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for €73,233,013

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of executions Traded volume Quantity Number of executions Traded volume 02/01/2025 4 500 31 421 056,00 3 850 40 360 764,25 03/01/2025 11 750 90 1 093 375,10 9 000 136 838 389,60 06/01/2025 12 000 61 1 132 100,40 07/01/2025 14 800 168 1 419 684,08 12 375 132 1 190 406,94 08/01/2025 14 250 152 1 365 496,28 12 700 130 1 218 890,12 09/01/2025 8 500 136 814 780,25 9 750 116 936 285,68 10/01/2025 8 750 71 846 265,00 6 250 86 605 880,00 13/01/2025 10 500 104 998 455,50 10 500 131 1 000 401,15 14/01/2025 8 500 106 813 710,10 7 250 60 696 714,85 15/01/2025 8 500 79 816 395,25 8 500 88 817 240,15 16/01/2025 1 323 8 126 868,42 1 323 13 127 184,09 17/01/2025 615 6 59 532,00 8 500 70 823 185,05 20/01/2025 8 250 91 811 355,33 21/01/2025 3 237 45 319 839,55 2 542 24 252 791,48 22/01/2025 8 750 120 889 672,88 10 000 65 1 017 896,00 23/01/2025 2 000 14 205 762,60 750 8 77 550,00 24/01/2025 3 653 28 375 735,16 3 653 14 376 287,49 27/01/2025 23 000 29 2 196 226,30 12 600 127 1 213 315,74 28/01/2025 17 500 163 1 658 275,50 12 500 103 1 185 850,00 29/01/2025 8 750 40 854 624,75 10 750 33 1 052 819,53 30/01/2025 16 626 135 1 635 035,75 14 126 142 1 392 334,84 31/01/2025 7 750 75 766 082,85 8 250 80 816 720,30 03/02/2025 25 250 173 2 412 985,95 19 500 201 1 869 835,50 04/02/2025 11 250 106 1 075 900,50 6 000 75 573 939,00 05/02/2025 7 199 45 678 096,13 7 199 66 678 992,40 06/02/2025 8 000 83 760 460,00 9 750 84 929 275,43 07/02/2025 9 265 87 892 490,04 8 000 57 772 715,20 10/02/2025 5 750 43 553 660,03 7 750 66 747 175,18 11/02/2025 5 500 65 535 154,95 8 250 62 804 035,10 12/02/2025 17 970 150 1 757 158,71 17 970 121 1 767 245,27 13/02/2025 5 500 22 572 724,90 20 500 55 2 169 549,85 14/02/2025 8 500 71 905 884,95 8 500 72 910 637,30 17/02/2025 3 750 27 402 375,00 3 750 35 403 654,88 18/02/2025 4 000 52 434 037,60 9 000 55 978 412,50 19/02/2025 8 250 79 908 859,60 5 362 47 593 373,93 20/02/2025 3 066 35 340 723,05 3 066 28 342 131,26 21/02/2025 5 250 39 581 612,33 4 000 28 444 600,00 24/02/2025 29 245 143 3 180 101,30 23 500 256 2 560 536,50 25/02/2025 6 250 62 657 099,38 6 250 62 657 741,88 26/02/2025 8 250 79 875 914,05 15 750 125 1 676 812,73 27/02/2025 3 750 23 398 437,50 1 250 7 133 312,50 28/02/2025 6 250 57 656 437,50 5 100 44 536 367,51 03/03/2025 8 507 80 899 636,52 8 007 69 849 686,83 04/03/2025 20 000 171 2 055 988,00 10 000 116 1 031 625,00 05/03/2025 4 000 33 416 100,00 14 000 99 1 462 200,60 06/03/2025 11 460 83 1 215 577,10 11 250 93 1 198 675,13 07/03/2025 7 250 46 768 175,20 7 750 64 823 087,20 10/03/2025 13 000 116 1 372 100,60 3 000 22 320 662,50 11/03/2025 3 250 24 338 499,85 7 500 54 786 462,75 12/03/2025 5 750 39 603 750,00 5 750 59 605 374,95 13/03/2025 18 750 125 1 945 500,00 18 750 122 1 955 124,38 14/03/2025 3 000 21 309 675,00 8 250 56 860 149,95 17/03/2025 5 000 41 525 875,00 3 000 26 316 537,50 18/03/2025 3 500 27 368 412,45 8 250 74 872 000,25 19/03/2025 2 500 20 263 375,00 8 250 56 882 012,45 20/03/2025 11 250 87 1 193 500,13 3 000 23 321 236,10 21/03/2025 6 250 44 656 437,50 4 250 34 448 586,65 24/03/2025 10 250 81 1 075 912,78 8 000 71 842 500,00 25/03/2025 17 000 102 1 754 787,60 17 000 116 1 760 248,00 26/03/2025 27 750 211 2 856 498,98 21 000 176 2 167 074,00 27/03/2025 18 500 149 1 854 317,90 18 250 179 1 832 393,08 28/03/2025 25 500 171 2 516 011,05 24 500 299 2 421 217,40 31/03/2025 35 000 282 3 398 374,00 34 800 313 3 383 757,12 01/04/2025 7 750 63 758 642,08 7 750 75 759 924,70 02/04/2025 22 000 189 2 150 055,60 24 250 266 2 375 658,53 03/04/2025 35 200 133 3 375 412,48 2 500 44 236 800,00 04/04/2025 35 000 244 3 170 601,00 20 000 173 1 813 510,00 07/04/2025 36 200 169 3 077 760,20 38 800 276 3 324 217,16 08/04/2025 13 350 148 1 199 460,12 13 350 69 1 203 079,31 09/04/2025 17 500 119 1 532 874,00 17 500 125 1 537 081,00 10/04/2025 12 800 142 1 171 942,40 38 200 127 3 617 039,58 11/04/2025 25 000 221 2 240 402,50 26 750 235 2 405 892,33 14/04/2025 7 500 82 692 379,75 8 750 84 809 780,13 15/04/2025 7 500 53 697 044,75 16/04/2025 15 000 158 1 398 678,00 10 000 127 933 821,00 17/04/2025 12 500 118 1 170 250,00 12 500 106 1 172 640,00 22/04/2025 13 000 79 1 194 624,60 11 750 116 1 082 250,20 23/04/2025 11 000 157 1 036 439,80 19 859 202 1 873 498,06 24/04/2025 5 500 51 519 069,10 10 465 94 994 492,09 25/04/2025 9 000 118 868 130,10 12 500 100 1 211 390,00 28/04/2025 10 548 110 1 024 087,39 10 548 124 1 025 670,64 29/04/2025 25 450 81 2 420 223,74 21 450 169 2 048 586,54 30/04/2025 9 000 86 861 914,70 10 000 68 959 435,00 02/05/2025 8 750 79 866 874,75 10 000 68 994 225,00 05/05/2025 4 000 55 397 560,00 4 000 29 397 995,20 06/05/2025 12 578 122 1 238 358,19 8 578 60 844 829,21 07/05/2025 7 750 24 780 000,30 12 750 71 1 292 704,65 08/05/2025 7 750 75 801 037,68 10 035 55 1 041 766,47 09/05/2025 6 250 62 644 987,50 6 250 69 646 600,00 12/05/2025 12 500 57 1 315 337,50 13/05/2025 2 000 26 214 397,20 4 000 36 433 312,40 14/05/2025 6 250 42 673 937,50 15/05/2025 1 250 7 133 000,00 3 500 45 376 012,35 16/05/2025 9 000 105 972 413,10 7 750 67 840 375,13 19/05/2025 5 250 70 564 450,08 3 750 36 404 166,75 20/05/2025 6 750 87 732 846,15 7 000 61 761 149,90 21/05/2025 4 500 43 486 537,30 4 500 48 487 475,10 22/05/2025 8 250 65 889 975,35 6 250 56 675 487,50 23/05/2025 21 000 162 2 242 533,30 5 500 53 587 775,10 26/05/2025 8 250 39 895 950,00 28/05/2025 3 500 26 382 098,50 3 500 51 382 900,00 29/05/2025 9 500 53 1 044 787,20 8 256 23 917 220,13 30/05/2025 4 050 51 435 163,19 4 050 30 436 189,05 02/06/2025 6 250 53 663 062,50 6 250 23 663 875,00 03/06/2025 5 250 36 559 075,13 5 250 66 559 974,98 04/06/2025 7 490 70 808 684,81 7 490 73 810 259,21 05/06/2025 7 600 47 823 764,00 8 000 53 868 147,20 06/06/2025 7 000 67 761 450,20 10 000 101 1 089 813,00 09/06/2025 2 540 35 277 603,97 2 557 24 280 369,94 10/06/2025 4 000 39 437 337,60 5 250 50 575 090,25 11/06/2025 11 250 95 1 223 249,63 11 250 97 1 228 299,75 12/06/2025 7 000 47 759 455,90 9 500 118 1 036 472,80 13/06/2025 5 000 22 540 500,00 5 000 24 543 750,00 16/06/2025 6 750 80 750 073,50 8 500 45 945 487,30 17/06/2025 6 500 60 720 587,40 5 654 49 628 270,78 18/06/2025 22 250 149 2 432 236,50 19 250 258 2 112 079,20 19/06/2025 2 506 6 270 397,15 2 506 18 271 525,10 20/06/2025 4 000 48 435 866,00 4 000 26 436 712,40 23/06/2025 7 500 77 806 225,25 6 000 77 646 350,00 24/06/2025 8 250 61 902 437,80 8 250 45 905 262,60 25/06/2025 1 500 13 163 699,95 1 500 11 164 025,00 26/06/2025 6 000 77 656 087,40 6 000 42 657 037,80 27/06/2025 13 000 40 1 454 949,60 30/06/2025 4 500 48 512 458,65 1 000 12 114 150,00

Key financial dates

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts: July 1, 2025

2025 nine-month results:: November 6, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts: October 7, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

