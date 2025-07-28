Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931084 | ISIN: FR0000074072 | Ticker-Symbol: BX9
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 08:06
1,246 Euro
+2,81 % +0,034
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2741,31019:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 18:10 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bigben Interactive: First-Quarter 2025-26 Sales At €56.5m, In Line With The Group's Targets

Press Release

Lesquin, July 28,2025, 6:00 PM

FIRST-QUARTER 2025-26 SALES AT €56.5M,
IN LINE WITH THE GROUP'S TARGETS

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR 0000074072) announces today its consolidated sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025-26 (period from April 1,2025 to June 30,2025).

IFRS - €M2025-26

2024-25

Variation in %

Sales
1 st quarter (April 1 - June 30) (156.557.9-2.4%
Nacon Gaming31.332.3-2.9%
Bigben Audio / Telco25.225.6-1.8%

(1)Unaudited data

Sales for the first-quarter 2025-26 at €56.5 million

NACON Gaming

"Catalogue" sales for the first quarter (April 1 - June 30) increased by 46.4% despite a limited editorial release. This momentum is driven in particular by Tour de France 2025TM and Pro Cycling Manager 25TM, whose sales increased by 25% and 35% respectively compared to last year.

The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) performs well with sales equivalent to that of the first-quarter of 2024-25 at €14.0 million, in line with targets.

The 22% growth in "Accessories" sales in the European market, supported by the success of accessories dedicated to the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, partially offset the slowdown in the U.S. market disrupted by customs duties. This activity shows a decrease to €10.8 million, mainly due to an unfavorable basis of comparison and the current weakness of the U. S. market.

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco

Mobile accessories: In a smartphone market that is once again declining in the first quarter of 2025-26, BIGBEN continues to outperform the market thanks to the strength of its brands and its product diversification. Sales for the first quarter of 2025-26 are slightly down by 1.8% to €20.4 million.

Audio-video: This activity generated revenue of €4.8 million for the quarter compared to €4.9 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Audio activity shows a growth of 14.2% for the quarter.

Second quarter 2025-26: Business growth

NACON: The activity of the second quarter will be driven mainly by new releases.

July saw the release of 2 new games:

  • Rugby LeagueTM 26 has been a huge success and is the 3rd largest launch of NACON in terms of value;
  • Robocop makes his return in Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished BusinessTM and achieves a User Score of over 80%.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM has been enhanced with a Season 4 featuring the Casino.

Hell is UsTM, a highly anticipated title, has already nearly one million wishlists. It will be available from September 4, 2025.

The second half of the year (October 1 - March 31) will see the release of nearly ten titles: Dragonkin: The BanishedTM, Styx: Blades of GreedTM, Edge of MemoriesTM, GreedFall IITM, Cricket26TM, RennsportTM, Endurance Motorsport SeriesTM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3TM.

The "Back Catalogue" should maintain a good level of activity.

The "Accessories" activity is expected to remain impacted during the semester by uncertainties in the American market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from a positive sales trend (driven by accessories for SwitchTM2, XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, and Revosim range).

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco: Maintaining good resilience

In the second quarter, BIGBEN continues to rely on its development strategy for its Audio-Video/Telco activities, which is based on three pillars:

  • Extension of the Force®ranges;
  • Premiumization of the Cosy® offering;
  • Opening of new distribution channels.

This strategy will enable Bigben Audio-Video/Telco, to show strong resilience throughout the financial year, despite a stagnant environment.

Confirmation of targets for the fiscal year 2025-26

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, BIGBEN is confident in its ability to generate sustained growth, thanks to its strong positioning in its two complementary businesses.

Next event:

Publication of second quarter 2025/26 sales on 27th October 2025 after the market close



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



2024/25 IFRS SALES: €288 million





WORKFORCE
Over 1,300 employees





INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering more than 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com (http://www.bigben-group.com)

Bigben is a pan-European player in publishing video games and designing and distributing mobile accessories, gaming accessories and audio/video products. The Group is known for being innovative and creative and aims to be one of Europe's leading companies in each of its markets.



Listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for the long-only deferred settlement service
ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • BBI_CAT1 25-26 Diffusion English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40060e96-9a57-4134-a401-02d4928f8f61)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.