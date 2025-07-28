Bigben Interactive: First-Quarter 2025-26 Sales At €56.5m, In Line With The Group's Targets

Press Release

Lesquin, July 28,2025, 6:00 PM

FIRST-QUARTER 2025-26 SALES AT €56.5M,

IN LINE WITH THE GROUP'S TARGETS

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR 0000074072) announces today its consolidated sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025-26 (period from April 1,2025 to June 30,2025).

IFRS - €M 2025-26



2024-25



Variation in %



Sales 1 st quarter (April 1 - June 30) (1 56.5 57.9 -2.4% Nacon Gaming 31.3 32.3 -2.9% Bigben Audio / Telco 25.2 25.6 -1.8%

(1)Unaudited data





Sales for the first-quarter 2025-26 at €56.5 million

NACON Gaming

"Catalogue" sales for the first quarter (April 1 - June 30) increased by 46.4% despite a limited editorial release. This momentum is driven in particular by Tour de France 2025TM and Pro Cycling Manager 25TM, whose sales increased by 25% and 35% respectively compared to last year.

The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) performs well with sales equivalent to that of the first-quarter of 2024-25 at €14.0 million, in line with targets.

The 22% growth in "Accessories" sales in the European market, supported by the success of accessories dedicated to the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, partially offset the slowdown in the U.S. market disrupted by customs duties. This activity shows a decrease to €10.8 million, mainly due to an unfavorable basis of comparison and the current weakness of the U. S. market.

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco

Mobile accessories : In a smartphone market that is once again declining in the first quarter of 2025-26, BIGBEN continues to outperform the market thanks to the strength of its brands and its product diversification. Sales for the first quarter of 2025-26 are slightly down by 1.8% to €20.4 million.

Audio-video : This activity generated revenue of €4.8 million for the quarter compared to €4.9 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Audio activity shows a growth of 14.2% for the quarter.

Second quarter 2025-26: Business growth

NACON: The activity of the second quarter will be driven mainly by new releases.

July saw the release of 2 new games:

Rugby League TM 26 has been a huge success and is the 3 rd largest launch of NACON in terms of value;

has been a huge success and is the 3 largest launch of NACON in terms of value; Robocop makes his return in Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished BusinessTM and achieves a User Score of over 80%.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM has been enhanced with a Season 4 featuring the Casino.

Hell is UsTM, a highly anticipated title, has already nearly one million wishlists. It will be available from September 4, 2025.

The second half of the year (October 1 - March 31) will see the release of nearly ten titles: Dragonkin: The BanishedTM, Styx: Blades of GreedTM, Edge of MemoriesTM, GreedFall IITM, Cricket26TM, RennsportTM, Endurance Motorsport SeriesTM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3TM.

The "Back Catalogue" should maintain a good level of activity.

The "Accessories" activity is expected to remain impacted during the semester by uncertainties in the American market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from a positive sales trend (driven by accessories for SwitchTM2, XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, and Revosim range).

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco: Maintaining good resilience

In the second quarter, BIGBEN continues to rely on its development strategy for its Audio-Video/Telco activities, which is based on three pillars:

Extension of the Force® ranges;

ranges; Premiumization of the Cosy® offering;

offering; Opening of new distribution channels.





This strategy will enable Bigben Audio-Video/Telco, to show strong resilience throughout the financial year, despite a stagnant environment.

Confirmation of targets for the fiscal year 2025-26

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, BIGBEN is confident in its ability to generate sustained growth, thanks to its strong positioning in its two complementary businesses.

Next event:

Publication of second quarter 2025/26 sales on 27th October 2025 after the market close





ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







2024/25 IFRS SALES: €288 million











WORKFORCE

Over 1,300 employees











INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

36 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering more than 100 countries

Bigben is a pan-European player in publishing video games and designing and distributing mobile accessories, gaming accessories and audio/video products. The Group is known for being innovative and creative and aims to be one of Europe's leading companies in each of its markets.







Listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for the long-only deferred settlement service

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP







