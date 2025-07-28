Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Appointment of Javier Reyes de la Campa as Co-Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSX-V:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company") ("Organto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Javier Reyes de la Campa as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, alongside Steve Bromley, effective immediately.

Javier Reyes de la Campa is a seasoned professional and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in investing and building companies. He has co-founded various firms across the finance, mining, agriculture and food sectors. More recently, his strategic leadership was instrumental in the strategic turnaround of Luca Mining Corporation, a producing company with assets in Mexico. Luca Mining Corporation was recently named to the 2025 Toronto Stock Exchange Venture 50 list of top-performing companies. Mr. Reyes de la Campa was a founding director of Organto Foods and previously served on the Board of Directors from 2015 through 2020. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Mr. Reyes de la Campa holds dual bachelor's degrees in economics and business administration, as well as a master's degree in finance from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.

Steve Bromley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chair of Organto Foods, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Javier as Co-Chair. His strategic insight, leadership experience, and international perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow our platform and meet the increasing global demand for organic and responsibly sourced food products. Javier joins us at an optimal time, as the we are accelerating our growth and profitability as well as widening our product offering."

Javier Reyes de la Campa, Co-Chairman, added: "I am honored and excited to join Organto's Board of Directors at this exciting time for the Company. I admire the hard work of Steve and the entire team over the past eighteen months to reposition the Company for success. The Company's mission to make healthy, organic foods more accessible and its dedication to sustainable business practices align closely with my own values. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors and management team to unlock the Company's full potential and maximize shareholder value."

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 125,000 stock options to certain employees as per the terms of the Company's Share Option Plan. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.54 per share and have a term of five years. The options issued will vest 20% immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter. In addition, 1,000,000 restricted stock units were issued to certain directors of the Company as per the terms of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The restricted share units have a term of 3 years and will vest one-third after one-year and one-third every six months thereafter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

647 629 0018

info@organto.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is a leading provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumers. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the Company's belief that Mr. Reyes de la Campa's insight, leadership experience and international perspective will be invaluable as the Company grows its platform focused on meeting global demand for organic and responsibly sourced food products and the Company's belief that Mr. Reyes de la Campa is joining at an optimal time as the Company is accelerating its growth and profitability and widening it product offering. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, the assumption that Mr. Reyes de la Campa joining the Board of Directors as Co-Chair is a positive development for the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, uncertainty regarding the regulatory risks; risks related to market volatility and economic conditions; risks related to unforeseen delays; and risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-appointment-of-javier-reyes-de-la-campa-as-co-1053773