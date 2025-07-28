Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 15:58
1,726 Euro
+0,94 % +0,016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 22:34 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

AMF Regulated Information
Châtillon, France, July 28, 2025

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

  • 210,069 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 171,301.08.

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 432,367.25.

Over the period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • 2204 buy transactions,
  • 2398 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 1,156,109 shares and € 1,492,280.33 on purchases,
  • 1,212,908 shares and € 1,556,651.52 on sales.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a54e3ea-2687-4ab9-8720-ed389ad16ed2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
