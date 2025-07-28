

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $122.1 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $141.0 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $138.9 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $1.026 million from $1.066 million last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $122.1 Mln. vs. $141.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.026 Mln vs. $1.066 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.75 Full year revenue guidance: $4,035 to $4,135 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News