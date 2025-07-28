

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $353.22 million, or $5.43 per share. This compares with $289.15 million, or $4.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $347.89 million or $5.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $4.283 billion from $3.907 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $353.22 Mln. vs. $289.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.43 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue: $4.283 Bln vs. $3.907 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.00 - $21.00 Full year revenue guidance: $17.096-$17.312 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News