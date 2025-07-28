

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $680 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $6.430 billion from $5.402 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $726 Mln. vs. $680 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $6.430 Bln vs. $5.402 Bln last year.



