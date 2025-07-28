

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $231 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.285 billion from $1.178 billion last year.



Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



