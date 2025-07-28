

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended gains against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as investors cheered the US-EU trade deal.



The U.S. will impose 15 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union, which include automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.



Some U.S. goods will be fully exempt from tariffs.



The EU agreed to buy about $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-week high of 1.1585 against the euro and a 10-day high of 0.8035 against the franc, from its early 4-day lows of 1.1770 and 0.7944, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro and 0.88 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to more than a 2-month high of 1.3351 against the pound and a 1-week high of 148.58 against the yen. The greenback may find resistance around 1.27 against the pound and 150.00 against the yen.



The greenback rose to 6-day highs of 0.6512 against the aussie and 0.5966 against the kiwi. The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around 0.62 against the aussie and 0.57 against the kiwi.



The greenback firmed to a 10-day high of 1.3742 against the loonie in the previous session and held steady thereafter. The pair had ended last week's trading at 1.3638.



