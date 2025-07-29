

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $65 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $3.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $3.773 billion from $3.989 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $65 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $3.96 last year. -Revenue: $3.773 Bln vs. $3.989 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $8.00



