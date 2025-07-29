PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Completion of Debt Settlements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2025 and July 8, 2025, the Company has completed two debt settlements (the "Debt Settlements") by issuing 1,850,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to a former employee of the Company in settlement of US$123,000 (C$168,350) for outstanding fees and expenses at a deemed price of C$0.091 per Share, and issuing 12,500,000 Shares to arm's length creditors in settlement of US$1,005,538 (C$1,375,000) for an outstanding referral fee at a deemed price of C$0.11 per Share. The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on November 29, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

