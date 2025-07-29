Anzeige
PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Completion of Debt Settlements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2025 and July 8, 2025, the Company has completed two debt settlements (the "Debt Settlements") by issuing 1,850,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to a former employee of the Company in settlement of US$123,000 (C$168,350) for outstanding fees and expenses at a deemed price of C$0.091 per Share, and issuing 12,500,000 Shares to arm's length creditors in settlement of US$1,005,538 (C$1,375,000) for an outstanding referral fee at a deemed price of C$0.11 per Share. The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on November 29, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Brian Imrie
Executive Chairman
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-mining-announces-completion-of-debt-settlements-1053884

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
