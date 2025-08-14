PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Provides Plant Construction Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the successful delivery of plant equipment imported from China to the construction site. The transportation process, coordinated by Sertecpet, PPX's EPC contractor, commenced on July 8. Key components include two 7x12 mills, a jaw crusher, and a flotation line, among other essential equipment.

All equipment is currently being stored on-site for approximately four weeks prior to the commencement of assembly. In addition, the leaching tanks, being fabricated in Lima under the supervision of JPC Ingenieros, are now 80% complete and will be transported to the project site for final assembly.

Photographs of the delivered equipment are provided below.

Picture 1: On-site Equipment Storage

Picture 2: Transport of Mills to Site

Picture 3: Transport of Large Equipment

Civil works at the plant are progressing at full pace during the dry season. Construction of the crushing pedestals, mill foundations, conveyor belt structures, leaching area containment, and related infrastructure has now reached approximately 63% completion.

Photographs of the ongoing works are provided below.

Picture 4: Civil Works (a)

Picture 5: Civil Works (b)

Preparation of the geotube storage basin for tailings has commenced, with the initial phase scheduled to span approximately two and a half months. The first stage, consisting of the complete removal of the topsoil, has been successfully completed. Please refer to the following photographs:

Picture 6: Geotube Storage Preparation (a)

Picture 7: Geotube Storage Preparation (b)

John Thomas, CEO of PPX Mining Corp., commented: "The plant construction is progressing well during this dry season. Civil works on key plant components, such as the mill foundation and others, are already complete. The plan to complete the project before the end of the year is becoming a reality."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian exploration and development company with assets in northern Peru. The Company's 100% owned Igor gold and silver project is located in the prolific northern Peruvian gold belt in the department of La Libertad. PPX is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to further develop and explore Project Igor. The Callanquitas structure is open along strike and at depth. Parallel structures have not yet been explored. The new discoveries in Portachuelos in 2018, as well as the exploration targets in Domo and Tesoros, show that the Igor Project is becoming a district-scale project with multiple deposits and mineralized zones. Evaluating mineral development alternatives in parallel with exploration drilling will provide dual catalysts for growth and increased shareholder value.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Thomas, P. Eng., who is the CEO of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-mining-provides-plant-construction-update-1060826