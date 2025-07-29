

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering by affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., of 4.30 million shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price to the public of $285.00 per share.



VeriSign noted that the selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on July 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway have been stockholders of the Company since 2012, and Berkshire Hathaway has voluntarily agreed with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC that the remaining shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by Berkshire Hathaway and its affiliates following the Offering will be subject to a 365-day lock-up agreement.



The Underwriter is acting as the sole underwriter of the Offering. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the Underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 515,032 shares of Common Stock.



