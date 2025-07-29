

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced Monday that Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.



The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025.



On January 1, 2026, Moeller will become Executive Chairman. In this role, Moeller will lead the Board of Directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO on Company matters.



The company said Jejurikar has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing P&G's integrated portfolio, superiority, productivity and organization strategy, as part of one of the most significant transformations in the Company's history.



Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989. Prior to his current role, Jejurikar was the CEO of P&G's largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes many of P&G's most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze and Swiffer.



He has been a member of P&G's global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G's core businesses including global Fabric Care and Home Care and in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.



Jejurikar has also helped lead the development of the Company's renewed strategies and operational results in the Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services.



From 2016 to 2021, Shailesh also served as executive sponsor for global sustainability, ensuring full integration of P&G's sustainability goals into the day-to-day business.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News