Lobe Sciences Ltd. Engages ArcStone Securities for Strategic Capital Markets Advisory

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for rare and underserved diseases, today announced its formal engagement with ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone"), a capital markets advisory firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, ArcStone will provide Lobe Sciences with comprehensive advisory services, including capital markets planning, institutional investor engagement, and strategic positioning across North American markets. The collaboration is aimed at expanding Lobe's visibility within the investment community and reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering shareholder value through scientific innovation and commercial execution.

"This engagement marks a meaningful step forward in our capital markets strategy," said Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, Chairman and CEO of Lobe Sciences. "ArcStone's deep expertise and extensive network in both Canadian and U.S. financial ecosystems will amplify our messaging, support our goals, and drive sustained value creation as we advance our development programs."

"We're honored to partner with Lobe Sciences at this important inflection point," added Steve Kann, Head of U.S. Banking at ArcStone. "Their unique pipeline addresses acute medical needs that have not been satisfied by the market. We look forward to helping the Company navigate public market dynamics and broaden institutional interest."

The agreement is effective immediately.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE | OTCQB: LOBEF | FWB: LOBE.F) is a growth-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced treatments for rare and neurologically underserved conditions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Altemia, Inc., and majority-owned Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lobe is advancing a patented lipid-based delivery platform for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and a proprietary oral analog of psilocin-Conjugated Psilocin-targeted for Chronic Cluster Headache and related disorders. The Company's mission is to improve patient outcomes through innovation and precision-driven science.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments. Corp. is a boutique investment advisory firm specializing in capital markets strategy, investor engagement, and financial communications for emerging growth companies. With a cross-border presence and tailored approach, ArcStone provides tactical guidance to issuers navigating public equity markets and optimizing capital structures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the Company's intention to raise funds for clinical trials, the innovativeness of Conjugated PsilocinTM. the anticipated focus and timing or efficiency of the Company's research and development activities; the potential for the Company's products to meet unmet medical needs, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the intended development plans for Cynaptec, the intention of Lobe Sciences to provide certain services to Cynaptec, the potential exercise of the option and intended use of proceeds therefrom and the potential ability to raise funds for clinical development are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company's planned activities will be able to create shareholder value and address serious unmet medical needs; the Company will continue to pursue its planned research and development activities, and that the Company will be able to raise funds among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company's planned activities will be unable to create shareholder value or address the targeted unmet medical needs; the Company is unable to obtain the desired results from its current research and development activities; and the Company is unable to raise funds or to do so on the timelines anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

